Former WBA super-middleweight champion Anthony Mundine has decided to continue his boxing career after being stopped by former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn last December.

“After reflecting on the last fight, I wanted to sail into the sunset,” Mundine told Sunrise Morning Show. ”I wanted to] have that fight and win that fight. The way things turned out, ‘The Man’ can’t go out like that. I can’t go out in that fashion. I want to get the get back with Horn. I’m not retiring, I’m coming back. I might be the Michael Jackson, I’m going to come back from the dead.”

If Horn says no, then Mundine (48-9, 28 KOs) wants to build up a win streak to secure another crack at Horn.

“I just want that get back with Horn,” Mundine said. “Obviously if I lose again, I’m done, [but] I feel too good and too fresh. The last fight against Horn was God’s will.”

Mundine revealed that he’s negotiating with Michael Zerafa (25-3, 14 KOs). “Zerafa is a good fighter,” Mundine said “He’s come back from England after a good performance against Kell Brook. He didn’t win, but he put up a good fight.”