Mendoza: It will be a great evening in Cardiff

Gilberto Jesús Mendoza, President of the World Boxing Association (WBA), was present this Thursday in Cardiff, Wales, during the press conference of the undercard of the Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker fight, in which five WBA titles will be at stake.



“I’m sure that it is going to be a great evening this Saturday in Cardiff, this is what the United Kingdom, Matchroom Boxing and, of course, Eddie Hearn have accustomed us to”, said Mendoza.

The head of the WBA also spoke about the quality of the matches: “Without a doubt, the biggest attraction is Joshua-Parker. England has a great Heavyweight champion, he’s a great boxer. However, he also has opposition in front of him”.

Mendoza, also gave his opinion on the fight starring Ryan Burnett and Yonfrez Parejo, who will fight for the WBA Bantamweight Super Championship. “I think it’s a very even bout. They are both great fighters with a lot of experience, it will surely be a great fight”.

Of course, the President of the WBA showed his satisfaction for the five titles of the body that will be disputed, two world title fights and three regional fights, and showed them as an example of the development of boxing in the United Kingdom, which remains a great place for this sport.