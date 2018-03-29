Jhonny Gonzalez returns April 7 in Ixtapa

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Former two-division world champion Jhonny Gonzalez (65-10, 54 KOs) will reappear on April 7th in Ixtapa Zihuatanejo against Dominican Marlyn Cabrera (24-1, 11 KOs). “I’m ready to continue in the search for a world title fight and I know I can win this fight by knockout in a forceful way. I have been patient. Now Berchelt is the champion and he mentions everyone except me. Maybe I’m very complicated for him and I hope to be the official challenger soon so there are no excuses.”

The Ixtapa fight will be the beginning of 2018 for Jhony González who has won his last 7 fights since the defeat by majority decision in September 2015 against Puerto Rican Jonathan Oquendo at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.