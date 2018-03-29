The Anthony co-feature for the Joshua-Parker undercard is getting no love stateside with no Showtime coverage. But Alexander Povetkin and David Price will fight for the WBA Intercontinental heavyweight title with a victory bringing the winner closer to a possible world championship fight.
“This is as big as it gets for me at the moment – this is like my world title fight,” Price told Sky Sports. The 20:1 underdog added, “Povetkin is seen as probably the second best heavyweight around after Anthony Joshua so if I beat him, I’ve beat the man. Then, Joshua aside, people will want to beat the man who beat the man. It will open doors one way or another.”
The OTHER big heavyweight fight
