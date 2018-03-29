The OTHER big heavyweight fight

The Anthony co-feature for the Joshua-Parker undercard is getting no love stateside with no Showtime coverage. But Alexander Povetkin and David Price will fight for the WBA Intercontinental heavyweight title with a victory bringing the winner closer to a possible world championship fight.



“This is as big as it gets for me at the moment – this is like my world title fight,” Price told Sky Sports. The 20:1 underdog added, “Povetkin is seen as probably the second best heavyweight around after Anthony Joshua so if I beat him, I’ve beat the man. Then, Joshua aside, people will want to beat the man who beat the man. It will open doors one way or another.”