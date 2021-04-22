April 22, 2021
Matsunaga defeats Nakajima, keeps Japanese 154lb belt

By Joe Koizumi
Photos: Naoki Fukuda

Japanese super-welter champ Hironobu Matsunaga (18-1, 11 KOs), 153.75, a southpaw Provodnikov stylist, outhustled and outpunched unbeaten challenger Rei Nakajima (4-1, no KO), 153.75, to earn a unanimous decision (97-93 twice, 96-94) over ten heats and kept his national belt on Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan.

An upset triumph over ex-OPBF middleweight titlist Shinobu Charlie Hosokawa in his fourth pro bout last October enabled Nakajima to get an ambitious title crack in his fifth outing.

The short but sturdy novice made a good start but the champ took back the initiative to maintain the pressure en route to his third successful defense.

Promoter: Yokohama Hikari Promotions.

