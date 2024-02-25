By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Hard-punching southpaw bantam prospect Riku Masuda (4-1, 4 KOs), 117.75, demonstrated his vaunted power punching in polishing off WBO#6 ex-world title challenger Jonas Sultan (19-7, 11 KOs), 117.5, at 2:21 of the opening session in a scheduled eight supporting a world title tripleheader on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Masuda, whose amateur mark was 52-14 including 22 stoppages, failed to win the national 118-pound belt from unbeaten world-rated Seiya Tsutsumi only to lose a close decision (96-94 twice, 97-93) last August. The quick demolition was produced by a haymaker, a southpaw left to the midsection. Sultan fell in agony to be unable to beat the count though he almost raised himself. The ref tolled the fatal ten.

PS Sean Gibbons, the representative of the Filipino loser, strongly claimed against the referee Someya that he made a premature stoppage though Sultan stood up. But it is true that, in Japan, we have seen a bit earlier stoppages than previously since a regrettable ring death of Kazuki Anaguchi in the semi-final of “Monster” Inoue’s victory over Marlon Tapales on December 26. Our boxing fraternity takes it granted that all bouts have been halted a very bit earlier for the sake of safety. We support Someya’s stoppage to save Sultan from further punishment because he didn’t recover his balance well to resume fighting and fight back after his knockdown. This reporter believes it was a morally right decision.

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.

_

