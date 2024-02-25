In a WBA bantamweight eliminator, WBA #2 Antonio Vargas (18-1, 10 KOs) scores an seventh round TKO against WBA #3 Jonathan Rodriguez (17-2-1, 7 KOs). Vargas recovered from a first round knockdown to drop Rodriguez in round two, however, Vargas was deducted two points for hitting Rodriguez when he was down. Vargas took over after that, flooring Rodriguez again in round seven. Rodriguez’s corner didn’t let him come out for round eight.

In a clash between unbeaten flyweights, 2020 Olympian Yankiel Rivera (5-0, 2 KOs) took a hard fought ten round unanimous decision over Andy Dominguez (10-1, 5 KOs) in a clash for the WBA and WBC Continental Americas titles. Rivera won the first eight rounds, but was rocked badly in round nine. Scores were 99-91 3x.