By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda (to come soon)

“Monster” Inoue’s brother WBA bantamweight champ Takuma Inoue (19-1, 5 KOs), 117.75, impressively kept his belt as he beautifully scored a one-punch knockout over ex-IBF junior bantam ruler Jerwin Ancajas (34-4-2, 23 KOs), 117.75, at 0:44 of the ninth round on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan.

It was Takuma’s best performance as he displayed his hand speed, quick reflexes and determination in infighting and stunned the crowd by an unexpected knockout victory. We knew Ancajas as a dangerous southpaw puncher, but Takuma dare to mix it up in the close quarter and dominated the processing with his faster hands. As the contest progressed, it became Takuma’s fight, whipping the Filipino veteran with good left hooks to the face and solid body shots to weaken and slow him down. It was early in round nine that Takuma boldly mixed it up and landed a vicious right uppercut to the midsection. Ancajas knelt down in pain to be unable to beat the count. Mark Nelson tolled the fatal ten to declare a fine knockout of the champion Takuma. His brother Naoya quickly climbed up to the ring and celebrated his brother’s spectacular knockout in his first defense.

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.