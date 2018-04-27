Magdaleno-Dogboe final presser

The verbal haymakers were flying Thursday afternoon as WBO junior featherweight champion Jessie Magdaleno and interim champ Isaac Dogboe faced off at the final press conference for their world championship main event, Saturday at The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.



Jessie Magdaleno: He’s going to get the ass whooping he deserves. I’ve been waiting to fight him. All that trash talk on social media, I hope he puts it up on Saturday night because I’m ready. I’m ready to give him what he deserves.”

Isaac Dogboe: “I can sense fear in Jessie Magdaleno already. He can say whatever he wants to say, but when he gets in the ring, he’s really going to find out.”

Amateur rivals Bryant ‘By-By’ Jennings and Joey Dawejko square off in a 10-round bout to decide Philadelphia heavyweight supremacy, while Jesse ‘Hollywood’ Hart, son of Philadelphia middleweight legend Eugene ‘Cyclone’ Hart, continues his march to another super middleweight title shot against Demond Nicholson in the 10-round co-feature.



Bryant Jennings: “I fought at Madison Square Garden in front of 17,000 people, but I still don’t remember it. I still never lived it. My homies can tell you right now. The whole crowd was cheering… I’m like, ‘Damn, I wish I was there!’ I was in it, but I wasn’t there because I had my mind so focused on what I needed to do focus on. So I don’t add that pressure until it’s over.”

Joey Dawejko: “I’m ready to go, man. I wish the fight was last week. I have the week to mentally prepare. I’m in the best shape of my life. I don’t want to do 10. I can if I have to, but I don’t want to do it. I’m going to knock him out.”



Jesse Hart: “What can I say? We know who the main event really is. I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but I think the show is great. Bryant Jennings and Joey Dawejko is a great match-up, but a lot of people want to see Jesse Hart. They want to see how I grew from the Ramirez fight.”

Demond Nicholson: “People say that Jesse Hart is a knockout artist, but in this fight, I’m going to have to become a knockout artist myself.”

The off-TV undercard will feature 2016 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson (5-0, 2 KOs), Philadelphia bantamweight Christian Carto (14-0, 11 KOs), and super featherweight knockout artist Joseph Adorno (6-0, 6 KOs).

Shakur Stevenson: “This Saturday, I’m going to put on an amazing show. This dude should not make it out of eight rounds.”

Christian Carto: “It’s a great card to be on, and I’m excited to be fighting on it with other great fighters. It’s exciting to be fighting on a card this big.”

Joseph Adorno: “I’m excited to have a lot of my family and friends in the crowd. I know they’re going to be supporting me.”