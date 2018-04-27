Lopez-Cruz Press Conference

Rugged veteran Josesito Lopez and unbeaten Miguel Cruz faced-off Thursday and discussed their upcoming showdown Saturday, April 28 as part of Premier Boxing Champions on FOX and FOX Deportes from Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.



Josesito Lopez: “I’m well prepared for this fight, I’ve had a great camp with Robert Garcia. I have a tough unbeaten opponent who’s really good. I just have to prove I’m better on Saturday night.”

Miguel Cruz: “I have to be smart and execute my game plan round after round. My jab will be key and if I can use that and wear him down to the body, I think I’ll have a great chance to stop him.”

Also squaring-off Thursday were former world champion Anthony Dirrell and El Paso’s Abraham Han, who meet in a 10 round super middleweight clash, and featherweight brawlers Jorge Lara and Claudio Marrero, who compete in a 10 round fight.



Anthony Dirrell: “Everyone knows that I’m a championship caliber fighter and I’ll prove it again on Saturday. After this fight, I’m ready to take on any of the super middleweight champions. I’ll beat any of them. I’m the best fighter that he’s ever going to fight and he will see that on Saturday. I’m going to leave no doubt.”

Abie Han: “Anthony Dirrell is a great champion but I’m a champion of this city. This is my chance to take down a big name and move to the next level of the sport.”



Jorge Lara: “Marrero better be ready, because I’m going to come at him and look for the kill early. I want to make a statement and I’ll go through him to make it.”

Claudio Marrero: “I’m more skilled and more experienced than anyone that Lara has faced and on Saturday night I’m going to give him lots of problems.”