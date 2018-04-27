Jacobs-Sulecki/Miller-Duhaupas Presser

Photos: Ed Mulholland/MatchroomBoxingUSA

On Thursday afternoon the fighters on the HBO boxing event set for Saturday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY took part in the final press conference.



Daniel Jacobs: “Thanks to Matchroom Boxing for giving me the platform and to HBO for believing in me after a very controversial decision. I’m excited to face Sulecki and know that with a victory bigger fights await.”

Maciej Sulecki: “This is a big fight and a best test for me, I know how good Danny is. I’m strong, I’m fast and I’m ready to win. I’ve had a very good camp with my Coach in Poland. I have great fans in the US and in England and look forward to having their support on Saturday night. I can’t wait to get in the ring.”



Jarrell Miller: “I feel terrific, glad to be back on HBO again on this great card, supporting my guy Danny Jacobs so tune in on April 28th for a great night. There’s been a lot of talk about my next fight but I’m not worried about that, I’m just looking to fighting Duhaupas, beating him and taking it from there. Hard work, dedication and cheeseburgers.”

Johann Duhaupas: It’s a real pleasure to fight at Barclays Center and on HBO. I’ve had a great training camp and I’m ready to be beat Jarrell Miller. I’m ready for whatever he brings in the ring and you will see on Saturday how good of a fighter I am.”

Katie Taylor: “I’m so excited about this fight, this is a great opportunity for me. It’s a huge unification fight, it’s always been my dream to hold all the titles and this is another step. Thanks to Matchroom Boxing and everyone so much for the support.”

Victoria Bustos: “Thanks very much to Matchroom Boxing for this fight, I know how great Katie Taylor is, she’s very tough. This will be a great fight, I will do my best to bring both titles back to Argentina.”

Daniyar Yeluessinov: “Thanks everyone, I ‘m very excited to fight in New York. If you see me fight you’ll see my skills and I look forward to your support. I want to thank people who have been helpful to me on this journey and with my travels and a big thanks to all my fans in Kazakhstan and Matchoom Boxing.”

Shohjahon Erhashev: “I want to thank everyone for making this possible, I’ve had a great camp in Detroit and can’t wait to get into the ring and win my first title.”