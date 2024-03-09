Madrimov KOT a Kurbanov por el título de las 154 libras de la AMB En un choque por el título vacante de peso súper welter de la AMB que anteriormente ostentaba Jermell Charlo, el #1 de la AMB Israil “The Dream” Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs) anotó un nocaut técnico en el quinto asalto sobre el #2 de la AMB Magomed Kurbanov (25-1, 13 KOs) el viernes por la noche en el Kingdom Arena en Riyadh, Arabia Saudita. Madrimov hizo tambalear a Kurbanov en el quinto asalto y consiguió una rápida detención del árbitro con un seguimiento cruel. Eran las 2:20. Parker cayó dos veces, pero vence a Zhang por titulo OMB Vargas logra controversial empate ante Ball y retiene titulo WBC Like this: Like Loading...

