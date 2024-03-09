En un choque por el título vacante de peso súper welter de la AMB que anteriormente ostentaba Jermell Charlo, el #1 de la AMB Israil “The Dream” Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs) anotó un nocaut técnico en el quinto asalto sobre el #2 de la AMB Magomed Kurbanov (25-1, 13 KOs) el viernes por la noche en el Kingdom Arena en Riyadh, Arabia Saudita. Madrimov hizo tambalear a Kurbanov en el quinto asalto y consiguió una rápida detención del árbitro con un seguimiento cruel. Eran las 2:20.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.