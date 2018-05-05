Luke Campbell wins comeback fight

2012 Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell (18-2, 15 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over Troy James (20-6-1, 5 KOs) on Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London. Campbell, rebounding from a world title loss to WBA lightweight champion Jorge Linares last September, dropped James in rounds two and four, and got a referee’s stoppage after dealing more punishment in round five. Next up for Campbell is expected to be a WBA eliminator against nemesis Yvan Mendy. Note: Welterweight James outweighed Campbell by 11 pounds on the scales for this bout.

Super middleweight John Ryder (26-4, 14 KOs) scored a second round KO over World Boxing Super Series participant Jamie Cox (25-2, 14 KOs).

2016 Olympic silver medalist “Juggernaut” Joe Joyce (4-0, 4 KOs) seized the Commonwealth heavyweight title from Lenroy Thomas (22-5-1, 10 KO) in only his fourth professional fight. Joyce dropped Thomas with body shots in rounds one and two before the bout was halted.

2016 Olympian light heavyweight Joshua Buatsi (6-0, 4 KOs) battered Stephane Cuevas (8-2-3, 4 KOs) for five rounds before the one-sided clash was stopped.

Super featherweight James Tennyson (22-2, 18 KOs) scored a fifth round KO over previously unbeaten Martin J. Ward (19-1-2, 9 KOs) in a bout for the European, Commonwealth, and WBA International titles.