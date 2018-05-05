Don King: God is promoting this fight



“I told (Tom Loeffler): When my guy knocks your guy off, don’t get mad because it’s just a sign from heaven. (…) When you have a fight that is destined for greatness, you can feel it. The atmosphere is in the air. God is in the plan in this fight…I can see an undefeated woman fighting. Nine years reigning. They say the first on HBO, only because HBO was behind. I did it with Christy Martin years and years ago. I told them, ‘If Christy Martin don’t fight, Tyson don’t fight.’ Don’t even pull that with me. That was with Showtime. You gotta give the women their rights and Christy Martin stole the show. I gave her a BMW for a present.

“Vanes is ready to go, something is gonna happen. It’s an irresistible force against an immovable object. Something has got to give. And give it will on Cinco de Mayo,” legendary boxing promoter Don King told Fightnews.com® about tonight’s WBA/WBC middleweight title bout between Gennady Golovkin (37-0- 1, 33 KOs) and Vanes Martirosyan (36-3- 1, 21 KOs).