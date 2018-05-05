Rodriguez dominates Butler for IBF bantam belt

Unbeaten bantamweight Emmanuel “Manny” Rodriguez (18-0, 12 KOs) scored a one-sided twelve round unanimous decision over former two-division champion Paul Butler (26-2, 14 KOs) to claim the vacant IBF world title on Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London. Rodriguez dropped Butler twice in round one and then dominated the rest of the fight with sharp and accurate punches. Scores were 118-108, 120-106, 120-106.

Only Rodriguez was eligible to win the title because Butler weighed in just under the super bantamweight limit.