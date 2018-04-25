Lomachenko blasts foes for quitting

Boxing superstar Vasyl ‘Hi-Tech’ Lomachenko hosted a media workout Tuesday at the Boxing Laboratory as he prepares to challenge World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight champion Jorge ‘El Niño de Oro’ Linares, May 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Lomachenko (10-1, 8 KOs), a former two-weight world champion, is moving up from 130 pounds to challenge Linares, who has not tasted defeat since 2012.



Four straight opponents (Guillermo Rigondeaux, Miguel Marriaga, Jason Sosa and Nicholas Walters) have quit on their stools after being outclassed by Loma and he doesn’t like it. “It’s not good for me. It’s not good for boxing,” he said. “Boxing, it’s a war. It’s a very, very brutal sport, and if you come in the ring, then you need to be willing to die in the ring. If you can’t die, you’re out.”