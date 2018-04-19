Late Results from Norfolk, VA

Ponytail Promotions hosted a sold out crowd in Norfolk, Virginia Saturday, that saw hometown favorite Jerry “Slugger” Forrest (19-2, 15KO) overwhelm his opponent, Miree Coleman (6-4, 4KO) in a sensational barrage of punches, knocking him out cold and further earning his “Slugger” nickname. The Masonic Temple was packed to the rafters for the main event bout. Forrest is scheduled to return to the Masonic Temple in in September.

Philadelphia’s top prospect, Jaron “Boots” Ennis scored his second knockout win of the year in a brief, three minute bout with tough Ghanian journeyman Samuel Amoako (23-18-0, 17KO). Amoako, who had previously been stopped only twice in his career, was unable to continue after the first round of their bout. Ennis, who is promoted by Victory Boxing Promotions and Now Boxing Promotions, is approaching the two year anniversary of his professional debut, a knockout win over Corey Muldrew, on the 30th of this month. The 20 year old prospect has been extremely active over the past 24 months, and will be looking for a step up opportunity in the coming months.

Maryland super flyweight Alexandru Marin improved to 16-0 (11KO) with a second round knockout win over Fresno’s Michael Ruiz, Jr., earning the previously vacant IBO Intercontinental Super Flyweight Championship title. Marin, who originally hails from Romania, has been steadily working his way up the super flyweight rankings since his professional debut in 2013.