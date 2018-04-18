Abell poised to challenge himself against Adamek

By Przemek Garczarczyk

“The better man will win on Saturday,” heavyweight Joey Abell said in a Fightnews.com® interview in Czestochowa, Poland. “(I won) previously in Poland by KO, but I knew that Zimnoch was never punched hard before and in this fight I was looking for a knockout – the sooner, the better. Adamek knows how to take punches, how to roll with them. I don’t need to be a bully in this fight – I just have to box. This is just another reason why I decided to take this fight – to find out what I’m capable of. I’m challenging myself.”



Abell (34-9, 32 KO) challenges hometown hero Tomasz Adamek (52-5, 30 KO) this Saturday at Polsat Boxing Night promoted by MB Promotions. The card will be available live in the U.S. on the ipla.tv PPV platform.

The telecast will also feature other highly competitive bouts, including a European championship belt clash between one of the top cruiserweights, #6 WBA/IBF #8 WBC rated Mateusz Masternak (40-4, 27 KO) and championship contender Youri Kalenga (23-4, 16 KO). Also, 24-year-old top-15 world-rated light heavyweight Robert Parzęczewski (19-1, 12 KO) fights Canada’s Tim Cronin (11-1, 2 KO).

Fans in Częstochowa will also cheer for interesting Polish prospects like cruiserweight Adam Balski (11-0, 8 KO), super welterweight Łukasz Wierzbicki (15-0, 6 KO) – and a female WBO championship title bout between Polish titleholder Ewa Brodnicka (14-0, 2 KO) and Canada’s Sarah Pucek (8-2, 1 KO).