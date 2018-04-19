April 19, 2018

Kabayel-Rovcanin Final Press Conference

Heavyweights converged on Berlin for the final press conference for Saturday’s clash at the luxurious Estrel Berlin. European heavyweight champion Agit Kabayel (17-0, 12 KOs) defends his title against Miljan Rovcanin (18-1, 12 KOs) and world rated Tom Schwarz (20-0, 13 KOs) meets Senad Gashi (16-0, 16 KOs).

Photo: Team SES / P. Gercke

Agit Kabayel: I will defend the title and then pursue my goal is to get a world title for Germany!

Miljan Rovcanin: My preparation was in Belgrade with the best boxers of Serbia. My coach worked mainly on my psyche and I even had to read literature like Dostoyevsky.

Tom Schwarz: My plan is to end the fight as quickly as possible!

Senad Gashi hasn’t arrived in Berlin yet.


