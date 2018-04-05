LaRon Mitchell returns April 14 in Salinas

Unbeaten heavyweight LaRon Mitchell (16-0, 14 KOs) faces a stern test when he defends his Junior NABF title against once-beaten Eugene Hill (34-1, 22 KOs) on April 14 in an eight rounder at the Salinas Storm House in Salinas, Calif. Mitchell, 37, is a full-time physical education teacher, who began his career with thirteen straight knockout wins. Hill, 40, hasn’t lost since 2009 and has won eighteen straight heading into this fight against Mitchell.

In the headliner, Salinas native Ruben Villa (10-0, 4 KOs) headlines his first event when he battles Marlon Olea (13-2, 12 KOs) in an eight-rounder for the vacant WBO Youth featherweight title.