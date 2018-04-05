Lara-Hurd/Truax-DeGale Final Press Conference

World champions Erislandy Lara and Jarrett Hurd went face-to-face Thursday at the final press conference for their 154-pound world title unification this Saturday, April 7 live on SHOWTIME from Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas. WBA Champion Lara and IBF Champion Hurd will meet for just the sixth unification bout in division history in a fight that will help define the future of the 154-pound class. The winner of Lara-Hurd will join Hall of Famers Terry Norris, Felix Trinidad, Oscar De La Hoya and Winky Wright, as well as Canelo Alvarez, as the only fighters to unify 154-pound titles.



Erislandy Lara: “Everyone knows I love to fight his style. I’ve fought better and taller fighters than him and you’ve seen me dominate them. It’s going to be nothing different on Saturday night. I want him to come forward. That’s what I’m prepared for. I’m going to give him a lesson.”

Jarrett Hurd: “With my power and skill set, I can stop any fighter in the division. That definitely includes Erislandy Lara…Lara is a guy who can’t take pressure fighters well. I have some of the best pressure in the game. I’m younger, stronger, taller and longer. He’s not going to be able to run for 12 rounds.”

Also, IBF super middleweight world champion Caleb Truax and former champion James DeGale, meet in an immediate rematch of what was the near-universal upset of the year in 2017.

Caleb Truax: “I just want to go out there and silence people who said it was a fluke the first time I won. I want to prove that I belong at the top of the division. I’m going to put on a good show for the fans and retain my title.”

James DeGale: “My last performance was horrendous. It was shocking and embarrassing. I’m not going to make excuses about my shoulder and what went wrong. On Saturday night, I will be a two-time world champion. I promise you that.”