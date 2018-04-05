Vargas-Hovnannisyan clash for WBC title on May 12

By Gabriel F. Cordero

WBC super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas (31-0, 22 KOs) will defend his title against challenger Azat Hovnannisyan (14-2, 11 KOs) on May 12 at the Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY, on the same event as the WBO super welterweight world title HBO clash between Sadam Ali and former champ Liam Smith.

According to Promociones del Pueblo President Osvaldo Küchle, “Vargas has everything to be taken into consideration as a Mexican boxing star and is ready for the big boxing nights of May and September.”