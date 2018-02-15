Laila Ali, Mosley, Shavers top 2018 NVBHOF class

Laila Ali will become the first child of a Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame inductee to be enshrined when she is inducted into the NVBHOF on Saturday, Aug. 18 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Ali, the daughter of legendary former heavyweight champion & Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame 2015 Inductee, Muhammad Ali, headlines an elite 14-member class. “I am so excited about our latest class, because not only do we get to honor some of the greatest boxers ever, but also because of the historic connection between Muhammad Ali and his daughter, Laila,” said Michelle Corrales-Lewis, the CEO of the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame. “Just like her father, who was known as ‘The Greatest,’ Laila was believed by many to be the best female boxer during her career.

Of the 14-member class, nine are being elected as boxers and five as non-boxing participants. The living inductees are Laila Ali, Chris Byrd, Todd duBoef, Kevin Kelley, Don Minor, Shane Mosley, Sen. Harry Reid, Jerry Roth and Earnie Shavers.

Alexis Arguello, Henry Armstrong, Jack “Doc” Kearns, Bill Miller and Aaron Pryor will be inducted posthumously.