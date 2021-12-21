La OMB programa subasta de Andrade-Alimkhanuly para enero 15 Una subasta por el campeonato obligatorio de peso mediano de la OMB entre Demetrius Andrade y Zhanibek Alimkhanuly se llevará a cabo al mediodía del 15 de enero en la sede de la OMB en San Juan, Puerto Rico. La oferta mínima de bolsa será de $ 200,000 con una división de bolsa de 75/25 para Andrade. Andrade es promovido por Matchroom, Alimkhanuly es promovido por Top Rank. Resultados desde Australia Thurman, Santa Cruz y Nery regresan el 5 de febrero por FOX PPV

