Russian promoter “World of Boxing” has floated the possibility of unbeaten heavyweight Sergei Kuzmin (12-0, 9 KOs) facing David Price (22-5, 18 KOs) on the big boxing show September 22 in London at Wembley Stadium. The card is headlined by WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua against Kuzmin’s stablemate Alexander Povetkin.

The 31-year-old Kuzmin looks like a pretty good prospect and has fought in the USA five times. 35-year-old Price is rebounding from a KO loss to Povetkin in March.