Boxeo Telemundo Ford closes out its summer season headlined with a bantamweight ten-rounder. Underdog Ricardo “Hindu” Espinoza (20-2, 17 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico takes on local favorite and WBO Latin bantamweight champion Daniel “Alacran” Lozano (15-4, 11 KOs) at the Brian Glazer JCC in Tampa, Florida.



This is a huge opportunity for Espinoza to immediately get into the world title hunt with a victory. Achieving a win Friday will not be as easy as he faces the much more experienced Lozano in his backyard. Lozano is from Bowling Green, Florida but has fought in Tampa on numerous occasions throughout his career. Espinoza at just 21 has youth in his favor as he tries to win the biggest fight of his career to date.

How was your training camp for the biggest fight of your career to date?

My trainer Pedro Moran programmed and outstanding preparation for me. We put a lot of emphasis on physical training. The is the chance of a lifetime for me. I have never felt so prepared and confident before a fight. If its God´s will I hope to deliver a win for me, my family, my team, and all who have supported me unconditionally.

What is your general plan of attack for a fight?

I like for my opponent to make the first move. I like to fight at a close distance, in between, and from a distance. Any are ok with me.

What do you know about your opponent?

I know he tries to end the fight with one punch and has the power to do so. He likes to capitalize on his opponent’s mistakes so that he can land his power shots.

How does it feel to get the television exposure on Telemundo for the first time?

I am very content and motivated to get international exposure. I will do my part to make sure this is a fight that the fans will be entertained.

What would it mean for your career to win this title?

This would be life changing for me personally and professionally. Winning this title gets me even bigger fights not to mention closer to my dream of becoming a world champion.

What is your mental approach knowing you are fighting in his backyard?

I see it as a positive. I am motivated and happy knowing that I will be even more known and an opportunity to gain new fans.

What kind of fight should the fans expect Friday?

It’s going to be a really exciting fight. A lot of emotion and adrenaline flowing for both of us. I will leave the fans with a good impression of me that they remember after the fight is over.

* * *

Also on the card are undefeated prospects Jean Carlos “Chapito” Rivera (14-0, 9 KOs) of nearby Kissimmee, Florida, Cuban contender Hairon “El Maja” Socarras (18-0-3, 12 KOs) and local bantamweight Santiago Arroyo (6-0-1, 3 KOs) in separate bouts.

5 More fights are scheduled, doors open 7:30 PM with the first bell at 8:00 PM. Tickets are already on sale by calling (813) 758-4800 and also at the Brian Glazer JCC the night of event. Telemundo Network will televise the main event live at 11:35 PM. The show is being presented by All Star Boxing, Inc.