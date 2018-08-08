NABF and NABO super featherweight champion Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (15-0, 13 KOs) will face his toughest challenge yet as he takes on NABA super featherweight champion Carlos “The Solution” Morales (17-2-3, 6 KOs) in a non-title fight scheduled for 10 rounds in the lightweight division. The clash will be the main event of the September 1 edition of Golden Boy Fight Night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif.The action will be streamed live on Facebook Watch in the U.S. and globally on the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.

In the co-main event, Marvin Cabrera (8-0, 6 KOs) of Los Angeles will take on hometown favorite Neeco “The Rooster” Macias (16-0, 9 KOs) of Lancaster, Calif. in an eight-round super welterweight battle. Alex Rincon (4-0, 4 KOs) of Dallas, Texas will return in a six-round super welterweight clash. Kevin Ventura (9-0, 8 KOs) of Omaha, Nebraska will participate in a six-round lightweight fight. George Rincon (4-0, 2 KOs) is scheduled to fight in a four-round battle in the super lightweight division.