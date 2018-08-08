Showtime Sports will present Carl Frampton’s interim featherweight title defense and the second comeback fight of lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on Saturday, August 18 live from Belfast, Northern Ireland. Showtime will stream live exclusively to U.S. audiences on their Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Former two-division champion Frampton will defend his interim WBO featherweight title against undefeated Australian contender Luke Jackson on the pitch at Windsor Park, where an expected 30,000 fans will witness the first boxing event at the home of Northern Irish football. In the opening bout, former IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight world champion Fury will square off against two-time heavyweight title challenger Francesco Pianeta in Fury’s second comeback fight after a two-and-a-half year layoff.

The August 18 event will be the network’s 24th live presentation of boxing through the first eight months of 2018. It will be the sixth live streaming boxing event of the year on Showtime Sports social media platforms and the third from the United Kingdom as the network continues to deliver boxing’s biggest events from around the globe.