August 12, 2020
Boxing News

Kronk Gym card broadcast team named

The broadcast team has been named for Salita Promotions’ event at Detroit’s Kronk Gym on August 20, live-streamed on UFC Fight Pass. Doing the play-by-play and in-ring interviews will be Ray Flores of PBC fame. Corey Erdman will provide commentary and round-by-round scoring. Serving as roving reporter doing between-round and locker-room interviews will be Detroit’s own former world champion Cornelius “K9” Bundrage.

In the night’s 10-round super middleweight main event, undefeated Vladimir Shishkin (10-0, 6 KOs) will take on Oscar “El Monstruo” Riojas (21-13-1, 10 KOs). In the eight-round middleweight co-main event, Timur Kerefov (8-0, 4 KOs) meets Calvin Metcalf (10-4-1, 3 KOs).

