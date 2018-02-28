WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev and challenger Igor Mikhalkin shook hands, hugged and chatted for 15 minutes before today’s press conference. “We’ve known each other for a long time since the amateurs and we are friends but that doesn’t mean we aren’t going to try to beat the crap out of each other on Saturday night. This is sport,” explained Kovalev.
Kovalev aims to beat crap out of friend
