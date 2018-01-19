Kiram and Gesta ready for WBA title challenges

By Miguel Maravilla

Undefeated welterweight Tewa Kiram (38-0, 28 KOs) of Thailand and lightweight contender Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (31-1-2, 17 KOs) of San Diego held a media workout Thursday afternoon at the Westside Boxing Club in West LA ahead of their championship bouts taking place next Saturday January 27 at the Forum in Inglewood, California. Kiram and Gesta will fight in separate WBA world title bouts live on HBO Boxing After Dark.

Kiram will take on former interim WBC super lightweight champion Lucas “La Máquina” Matthysse (38-4, 35 KOs) in a 12-round fight for the vacant WBA welterweight title. Here is what Kiram had to say prior to his workout.

“Matthysse fights aggressively. I know he will come to fight,” said Kiram. “I have been waiting 8 years to fight for a world title. It’s an honor to be fighting at the Forum the same place where Saman Sorjaturong beat Chiquita Gonzalez. I am really proud of my countryman Rungvisai and I look forward to making my statement. I look forward to bringing back the title to Thailand after I beat Matthysse.”

Gesta will square off against WBA lightweight world champion Jorge “El Nino De Oro” Linares (43-3, 27 KOs) of Venezuela.

“I’m fighting Jorge Linares, I’m excited to be fighting for a title. I really like this challenge and I can’t wait,” stated Gesta. “Linares is a world champion. He is quick, fast, and he is a tremendous fighter. He is a champ for a reason. Camp is great, Freddie Roach is really smart he knows what he’s doing. Along with Marvin Zamudio he has also been great. Expect a great fight.”

Also present at Thursday media day workout were Armenian welterweight prospect Ferdinand Kerobyan (7-0, 4 KOs) as he takes on Lucius Johnson (4-1-1, 3 KOs), Los Angeles featherweight Tenochtitlan “T-Dog” Nava (7-0, 1 KO) taking on Francisco “El Alacran” Esparza (6-0-1, 2 KOs), and Romero “Ruthless” Duno (15-1, 13 KOs) of the Philippines taking on Yardley Armenta (21-9, 12 KOs) all will be part of the non-televised undercard.

Tenochtitlan Nava: “I am really excited for this fight. This is a really tough fight he is undefeated and I’m undefeated. I know he is aggressive but we have a plan to come out on top,”

Romero Duno: “It’s good to be fighting again on a big card. I want to thank Golden Boy for this opportunity. I trained hard now I am ready o fight,”

Ferdinand Kerobyan: “I can’t wait for Fight night I’m excited. I’m really to put on a good show,”

