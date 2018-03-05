Kieza and Briggs honored

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Photos: Werner Kalin

Fightnews.com® contributor Grantlee Kieza and two-time WBC light heavyweight champion Paul Briggs were inducted into the Australian Boxing Hall of Fame at the Pullman hotel in Melbourne, Victoria on Saturday.



Former world champions in attendance were Johnny Famechon, Jeff Fenech, Lovemore Ndou, Sakio Bika, Sam Soliman, Barry Michael and Lester Ellis. Also inducted posthumously were Bobby Dunne, Fritz Holland, Arthur Cripps and George Dawson. Boxer of the Year was Jeff Horn. Future Hall of Famer Brock Jarvis. The Gus Mercurio award presented to Peter Maniatis.



