Khan vows to make big statement

When former unified 140-pound champion Amir ‘King’ Khan (31-4, 19 KOs) returns to the ring against Phil ‘The Italian Sensation’ Lo Greco (28-3, 15 KOs) on Saturday in Liverpool, England, he will be fighting for the first time in his home country since 2013. His last fight was against the significantly larger WBC middleweight champ Canelo Alvarez in May 2016.

“I am going to make a big statement on April 21,” Khan said. “I’m not going to make any mistakes. No fight is easy and I’m very focused on beating Phil and beating him well.” Khan’s ring return comes with new trainer Joe Goossen, who has worked with a plethora of world champions. ESPN+ will stream.