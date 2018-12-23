Unbeaten WBA welterweight “super” champion Keith Thurman discusses his FOX-televised fight against Josesito Lopez in Brooklyn next month. “I feel great physically,” said Thurman, who has been out of action for 22 months. “We’re working really hard and just getting back into everything we did before the injury. It feels tremendous and I’m so happy to be able to do this back in Brooklyn. January 26, you will see the return of the number one welterweight in the world.



“I need to come back and stay active and healthy. I’m going to remind everyone this year why I’m one of the baddest men on the planet. At the end of the day, I’m here to make a statement that ‘One Time’ is back.

“I have one belt, and I’m missing one belt. I’m going to re-establish my own accomplishments this year, then go from there. We’re taking it one fight at a time. Right now my eyes are set on Josesito Lopez.

“I’m a world-class fighter. I’ve fought through injuries my whole career. A real fighter ends up getting addicted to the game. There’s nothing better in this life than being under those lights and being part of the action.

“My legacy is not over. Unification against Danny Garcia was not enough for me. Ultimately, I’m just waiting to be presented with a man who is better than me. There might not be one, but I’m not afraid to let my ‘0’ go.

“I need fights like this against a guy like Josesito Lopez. He’s going to be there and give the fans a great fight. He’s coming to take me out. He looked like he was in shape a month ago when I first saw him.

“It’s been a long time and I’m truly honored to be back. It’s been hard for me to not be in the ring while I wait for the elbow to recover. I’m so happy to be back.”