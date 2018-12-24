By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing



World rated boxers from Australia active in 2018 is headed by this country’s biggest drawcard Jeff Horn. Also listed are world rated and former world champions, along with current IBF super bantamweight champion T. J. Doheny. Active Australian promoters are also listed.

IBF #8 light-middleweight Jeff Horn (19-1-1, 13 KOs) lost the WBO welterweight championship to Terence Crawford in 2018 after winning the title from Manny Pacquiao in 2017 with over 51,500 fans in attendance in Brisbane. Horn stopped former WBA super middleweight champion Anthony Mundine in 96 seconds of round one on November 30 and now his management will target a IBF light middleweight title bout against champion Jarret Hurd in Brisbane for 2019. Horn is trained by Glenn Rushton.

IBF #10, WBA #8 super middleweight Bilal Akkawy (19-0-1, 15 KOs) outscored former WBO champion Giovanni DeCarolis in February and Cristian Olivas in Las Vegas in September also stopped Victor Fonseca in Madison Square Garden in December on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez v Rocky Fielding. Bilal is chief sparring partner to world middleweight and super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez. He is trained by Eddie Reynoso and looks destined for international honors in 2019.

WBO #9, IBF #11 lightweight George “Ferocious” Kambosos (15-0, 9 KOs) is currently working as WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao’s chief sparring partner while Pacman prepares for his showdown with former world champion Adrien Broner. Kambosos has been signed by Lou DiBella and is trained by Justin Fortune in the USA. In 2018 Kambosos scored knockout wins over Jose Forero in the USA and Junior Magboo in the Philippines. George could be challenging for the world championship in 2019.

WBO #1 light middleweight Dennis Hogan (28-1-1, 17 KOs) scored twelve round points victories over WBO-rated Jimmy “Kilrain” Kelly in April and IBF-rated Jamie Weetch in December. Hogan is in the same gymnasium as Jeff Horn and will also be challenging for the world light middleweight title against WBO champion Jamie Munguia in 2019. Hogan trained by Glenn Rushton.

WBO #5 super middleweight Rohan Murdock (24-1,17 KOs) was impressive in stopping Frankie Filippone and Pablo Daniel Zamora Nievas, also outpointing WBO rated Rolando Mansilla in December. Murdock has targeted a shot at WBO champion Gilberto Ramirez in 2019. Dean Lonergan is the promoter of Murdock.

Former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne (27-1, 24 KOs) suffered a defeat at the hands of WBC #1 Dillian Whyte in 2018 in England but has rebounded with KO victories over American Julius Long in three rounds and Junior Pati in five rounds. The management of former world heavyweight challenger Alex Leapai has made an offer of AUD$60,000 to challenge Browne.

Former world heavyweight title challenger Alex “The Lionheart” Leapai (32-7-4, 26 KOs) scored a KO over Roger Izonritei in 2018 but was forced to withdraw from a bout with Englishman Nathan Gorman on December 22 because of an injury suffered in training. Leapai’s management have agreed to pay former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas Browne AUD$60,000 to clash on home turf. Leapai is trained and managed by Noel Thornberry.

Irish-born and Australia-based T.J. Doheny (20-0, 14 KOs) captured the IBF super bantamweight championship by outpointing Ryosuke Iwasa in Japan in August. Doheny also defeated American Mike Oliver in 2018. Doheny will defend the title in Japan in 2019. Doheny trained by Tony Devicchio.

WBC #3, WBA #3, IBF #11, WBO #9 super flyweight Andrew “Monster”Moloney (18-0, 11 KOs) scored impressive victories over Rene Dacquel and Richard Claveras also a stoppage of former WBA flyweight and super flyweight champion Luis Conception in 2018. He should be challenging for the world title in 2019. Moloney managed by Tony Tolj and trained by Angelo Hyder

WBA #3, WBC #8, IBF #9 bantamweight Jason Moloney (17-1, 14 KOs) challenged IBF bantamweight champion Emmanuel Rodriguez in October losing a razor close twelve round split decision. Moloney could get another world title opportunity in 2019. Moroney is managed by Tony Tolj and trained by Angelo Hyder.

WBO #6 light welterweight Liam Paro (15-0, 11 KOs) defeated Kurt Finlayson, Andrew Wallace, Sebastian Bytqyi and Robert Tlatlik in 2018. Liam is promoted by Angelo DiCarlo and is one of Australia’s best prospects for a world title.

WBO #9 cruiserweight Jai Opetai (16-0, 13 KOs) is a 2012 London Olympian at the age of sixteen years and as a professional in 2018 defeated Kurtis Pegoraro,Benjamin Kelleher and Lukas Paszkowksky inside the distance. Jai is trained by his father Michael Opetai

WBC#12, WBA#10 super middleweight Jayde Mitchell (18-1, 9 KOs) scored a shutout ten round decision over Kim Poulsen in December. Brian Amatruda is promoter of Mitchell.

WBA #8 super featherweight Billel Dib (22-3, 10 KOs) is coming off a ten round decision over Bruno Vifuaviwilli in August after dropping a majority decision in ten rounds to Vifuaviwilli in March. Dib is trained by Angelo Hyder.

Hot light middleweight prospect Tim Tszyu (11-0, 9 KOs) stopped Robert Webster, Larry Siwu, Stevie Fernandious and Marcos Ogden Cornejo who came to Australia with a 19-3 record in 2018 and was blasted out in round one by the son of Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu. Tim Tszyu looks destined for international honors in 2019

Former WBA cruiserweight world title challenger Mark Flanagan (24-6, 17 KOs) challenged Arsen Goulamirian unsuccessfully for the WBA interim title in Paris, France in October in a competitive contest with the referee calling it off in round nine. In March, Flanagan stopped Mauricio Barragan in six rounds. Flanagan is scheduled to challenge for WBO Global title against David Light in 2019.

WBO #8 light heavyweight Damien Hooper (14-1, 9 KOs) is a former 2012 London Olympian who stopped former IBO world champion Reynold Quinlan in nine rounds in April in what was his only ring appearance in 2018. He is scheduled to fight on February 8.

WBC #10, WBO #12 light heavyweight Blake Caparello (28-31, 14 KOs) lost to world ranked Issac Chilemba in 2018 but scored KO victories over Trent Broadhurst and Lance Bryant also this year. Caparello will be in action in February against WBA #13 Regain Dessaix. He dropped Sergey Kovalev in an unsuccessful WBO title shot in 2014. Promoted by Brian Amatruda.

Hot prospect bantamweight Brock Jarvis (15-0, 14 KOs) is trained by Hall of Famer Jeff Fenech who has predicted his charge is a future world champion and Brock has displayed sensational knockout power in 2018 scoring KOs over Hamson Lamandeau, Warapon Chanchara and Yotchanchai Yakeao. Jarvis is scheduled to be in action on March 1st on a Jeff Fenech promotion.

Former world rated featherweight Joel Brunker (34-3, 17 KOs) is coming off a third round stoppage of Revo Rengkung in 2018. Brunker’s only losses to world champions Lee Selby and Josh Warrington, also Nort Beauchamp by split decision in 2018.

IBF #12 middleweight Wes Capper (19-2-1, 12 KOs) boxed a majority twelve round draw against former IBF middleweight champion Sam Soliman in 2018. Capper has boxed successfully in the USA defeating Luis Apollo Alvarez, Omar Barefield and Roberto Flores.

Former world title challenger Lenny Zappavigna (37-4, 27 KOs) lost in seven rounds to Alex Saucedo in the USA in one of the best fights for 2018 and is considering retirement.

London 2012 Olympic welterweight Cameron Hammond (18-1, 9 KOs) defeated WBO rated Frank Rojas by shutout decision on November 30 on the undercard of the Jeff Horn vs. Anthony Mundine with 28,000 live gate attendance.

WBA #13 light-heavyweight Regain Dessaix (16-1, 11 KOs) scored a knockout victory over Steve Lovett in 2018 and is scheduled to clash with world rated Blake Caparello in February 2019. Dessaix trained by Angelo Hyder.

Perth based lightweight Francis Chua (6-0-1, 2 KOs) scored a major upset outpointing WBO #2 lightweight Kye McKenzie on November 30 on Mundine vs. Horn undercard.

WBO #9 super middleweight Zac Dunn (27-1, 22 KOs) stopped American Bo Gibbs Jr in six rounds in November. Dunn is promoted by Brian Amatruda.

Former Commonwealth welterweight champion Kris George (14-2, 6 KOs) lost the title to Josh Kelly in six rounds when he was forced to retire with a broken hand at Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle England promoted by Eddie Hearn. George is trained by Brendon Smith.

Former OPBF welterweight champion Jack Brubaker (14-2-1, 7 KOs) defeated Englishman Tyrone Nurse in May. Brubaker is trained by a Graham Shaw, who also trained world champions Daniel Geale and Lovemore Ndou.

WBA #8 light middleweight Michael Zerafa (25-3, 14 KOs) forced former IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook to travel the twelve round distance in December finishing on top of the Englishman. Zerafa is promoted by Peter Maniatis.

IBF #13 light middleweight Dwight Ritchie (18-1, 2 KOs) is coming off a ten round decision over Joel Camilleri in August. Ritchie is promoted by Jake Ellis.

IBF #7 featherweight Nathaniel May (20-1, 11 KOs) is coming off eight round decision over Russian Ruslan Berchuk in Northern Ireland. May weighed in at the lightweight limit of 135 pounds. May’s trainer and promoter Peter Stokes passed away in 2018.

Australian boxing great Troy Waters sadly passed away in 2018. Troy was remembered for outstanding bouts with world champions Terry Norris, Gianfranco Rossi, Simon Brown, and Jorge Vaca. Troy was inducted into the Australian Boxing Hall of Fame in 2009.

Australian promoters active in 2018 were:

Paul Nasari

Angelo DiCarlo

Nick Midgely

Peter Maniatis

Dean Lonergan

Robert Burton

Barry Michael

Jeff Fenech

Tony Mundine

Brendon Smith

Christopher Fox

Paul Keegan

Danny Dimas

David Syphers

Lincoln Hudson

Billy Hussein

Jake Ellis

Jamie Myer

Brian Amatruda

Astrid van der Sluys

Rob Fogarty

Nick Boutzos

Sam Labruna

Mat Rose

Mike Altamura

John Ioannu

Steve Dellar