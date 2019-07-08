Coming off an injury-hampered 22-month ring absence, WBA welterweight super champion Keith “One Time” Thurman wasn’t at his best against Josesito Lopez in January. “I was really nervous about making weight after walking around at 182 for the past two years,” said Thurman. “But even though I got hit and hurt in the seventh round, I knew my boxing ability would get me through. It was a relief to make it through that fight feeling strong and healthy and I’ve taken those feelings right into this training camp.”



Once considered to be one of the hardest punchers in the welterweight division, Thurman has just one KO in his last six fights. Against Manny Pacquiao on July 20 in Las Vegas, Thurman plans to answer some questions.

“Does Manny belong in the ring with a fighter in his prime? Is Keith Thurman still Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman after some vulnerability against Josesito Lopez?” asked Thurman, rhetorically speaking. “Of course, I’d like to get the knockout or TKO, but either way, you’re going to see a world class performance that has me standing alone on top of a division that has so many great fighters. I’m trying to be that great, devastating champion once again, and come July 20, I will prove that I am!”