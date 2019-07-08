Unbeaten IBF super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer (29-4-1 6 KOs) will defend his title against mandatory challenger Guillaume Frenois (46-1-1 12 KOs) on July 27 at the College Center Park in Arlington, Dallas, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK. Farmer (29-4-1 6 KOs) makes the fourth defense of his IBF crown inside a year of winning the vacant title in Australia in August against Billy Dib. The bout takes place on the big Hooker-Ramirez 140lb unification card.