The eighth installment of “Hollywood Fight Nights” series at the legendary Avalon in Hollywood, California on Sunday, July 28. The eight-bout event is headlined by a ten-round clash between super welterweight KO artist Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk (14-0, 14 KOs) and Fernando ‘El Cacho’ Marin, (16-3-3, 12 KOs).

Co-featured is lightweight prospect Mario ‘El Matador’ Ramos (8-0, 7 KOs) of San Diego, battles Jose ‘Comandante’ Morales (8-8, 2 KOs) in a scheduled six-rounder.

In other six-rounders, super bantamweight Humberto ‘Filly’ Rubalcava, (10-1-0, 7 KOs) faces Luis Javier Valdes (5-2-1, 1 KO), super bantamweight Alexander ‘The Great’ Enriquez (10-0-2, 1KO) meets Ricky ‘El Carterito’ Cuellar (5-3, 3 KOs), and super featherweight Adrian Corona (5-0, 0 KOs) will face-off against Francisco ‘Bebe’ Camacho (7-11-1, 3 KOs).

In four round action, Freddie Roach-trained cruiserweight Marco Deckmann, (2-0, 2 KOs) will battle Keith Berry, (2-2, 2 KOs), featherweight Andre Marquez (0-1) faces Lucnor Diserne (0-3-1), and middleweight Donte Stubbs (2-0, 0 KOs) looks to stay perfect against Francisco Alfaro (0-2).