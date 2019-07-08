The co-main event and undercard have been announced for Friday’s Telemundo card at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Welterweight Livan “Machine Gun Kid” Navarro (11-0, 7 KOs) faces Diego “Demoledor” Cruz (19-7-2, 15 KOs) in an eight-rounder as the chief supporting bout when WBA #13 welterweight Derrieck “Pretty Boy” Cuevas (21-0-1, 14 KOs) meets Jesus Alberto “Barretero” Beltran (17-2-2, 10 KOs) in the 10-round “Puerto Rico vs. Mexico” main event.

Headlining the undercard, two-time Olympic medalist and undefeated heavyweight KO artist Ivan “The Kazakh Giant” Dychko (8-0, 8 KOs) will face Nate Heaven (9-2, 7 KOs).

In an eight-round super featherweight battle, Mussa “Warrior” Tursyngaliyev (9-0, 6 KOs) will face Ricardo “El Matematico” Nunez (29-9, 23 KOs).

In a four-round light heavyweight contest, Ulysses Diaz (10-1, 9 KOs) meets Mike Sawyer (8-12, 6 KOs).

In a special eight-rounder, super featherweight Jessy “Beast Boy” Cruz (16-7-1, 7 KOs) clashes with Isao Gonzalo “Kato” Carranza (15-14-1, 9 KOs).

Also featured will be an eight-round super bantamweight bout between Jorge De Jesus Romero (14-0, 10 KOs) and Szilveszter Kanalas (14-8, 9 KO), as well as a four-round light heavyweight matchup featuring Blake Davis (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Armando Reeves (2-3) and a four-round featherweight bout between Luis Melendez (4-1, 3 KOs) and Eduardo Melendez (5-26, 1 KO).