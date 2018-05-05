Kameda-Pongsaklek Report/Photos

By Joe Koizumi

Photos: Naoki Fukuda

In a grudge six-round exhibition (not a fight authorized by our commission) between former world champs, three-time titleholder Koki Kameda (33-2, 18 KOs), 118, dropped former conqueror Pongsaklek Wongjongkam (91-5-2, 47 KOs), 117.5, and halted him at 0:12 of the second round on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan.



Kameda, 31, annihilated the pathetic Thai old soldier, 40, and decked him with a southpaw one-two combination, when the referee Iida promptly declared a stoppage.

It wasn’t a fight authorized by the Japan Boxing Commission (JBC), which only approved it as an exhibition with 10-ounce gloves for six rounds with no decision (should it have gone the distance). Pongsaklek had defeated Kameda to have him suffer his career-first defeat to capture the WBC flyweight belt from him in 2010.

In a supporting ten-rounder, Koki’s younger brother and ex-WBO bantam champ Tomoki Kameda (35-2, 20 KOs), 125.25, scored a lopsided decision (all 100-88) over Mexican veteran Daniel Noriega (30-12-1, 15 KOs), 125, over ten. Tomoki decked him in the second and fifth, but couldn’t finish him to bring home the bacon early.