Braekhus gets by Reis

By Rocky Morales at ringside

Undisputed female welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus (33-0, 9 KOs) retained her WBC/IBF/WBA/WBO/IBO titles with a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over Kali Reis (13-7-1, 4 KOs). This marked a record 22nd world title defense for Braekhus. She controlled the first half of the bout with her superior ring generalship and superior counter punching. Reis, to her credit, kept coming and made things very interesting in the second half of the bout as she repeatedly landed a hard right cross, one that put Braekhus down late in the seventh round. Reis had far more power than one would expect from a boxer with only a 20% KO ratio. By the end of the ten round bout, the decision was still up in the air but the judges rewarded Braekhus’ early dominance and scored it 96-93, 97-92 and 96-93, all in favor of Braekhus. The post fight interview of Braekhus was overshadowed by boos from the crowd who felt that Reis was the rightful winner prompting Braekhus to say that she’d be happy to fight a rematch.