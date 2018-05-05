Undercard Results from Carson, California

By Miguel Maravilla and Rocky Morales at ringside

Welterweight Brian Ceballo (2-0, 1 KO) outfoxed and outboxed tough but limited Nam Phan (3-6-1) to win a four round unanimous decision. Phan did his best to make a brawl of it but Brooklyn, New York native, Ceballo, clearly beat local club fighter Phan to win by scores of 40-36 on all three judges’ scorecards.

Super flyweight Jesse Rodriguez (6-0, 4 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas scored a third round knockout over Armando Vasquez (25-22-1, 7 KOs) of Mexicali opened things up at the Stub Hub Center. A straight left by Rodriguez did it as Vasquez was down referee Jerry Cantu reached a ten count at 2:18 of the third.