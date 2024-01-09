January 8, 2024
Boxing News

Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. issues statement

Julio Cesar Chavez Sr: Thank you for being on the lookout and worrying about my son Julio. Unfortunately, I confirm the news that spread today. My son Julio Cesar Chavez Jr was arrested and we are working together with his lawyers to resolve his legal situation.

It’s been a long road, but I don’t lose faith. I pray to God that this is the moment that finally propels my son towards a useful and happy life.

I ask for your understanding, [but] due to legal issues we cannot provide more information. His lawyer Guadalupe Valencia is with him at the moment.

Thanks for everything and blessings,
Julio Cesar Chavez

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Arrested

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >