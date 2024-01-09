Julio Cesar Chavez Sr: Thank you for being on the lookout and worrying about my son Julio. Unfortunately, I confirm the news that spread today. My son Julio Cesar Chavez Jr was arrested and we are working together with his lawyers to resolve his legal situation.

It’s been a long road, but I don’t lose faith. I pray to God that this is the moment that finally propels my son towards a useful and happy life.

I ask for your understanding, [but] due to legal issues we cannot provide more information. His lawyer Guadalupe Valencia is with him at the moment.

Thanks for everything and blessings,

Julio Cesar Chavez