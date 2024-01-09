Julio Cesar Chavez Sr: Thank you for being on the lookout and worrying about my son Julio. Unfortunately, I confirm the news that spread today. My son Julio Cesar Chavez Jr was arrested and we are working together with his lawyers to resolve his legal situation.
It’s been a long road, but I don’t lose faith. I pray to God that this is the moment that finally propels my son towards a useful and happy life.
I ask for your understanding, [but] due to legal issues we cannot provide more information. His lawyer Guadalupe Valencia is with him at the moment.
Thanks for everything and blessings,
Julio Cesar Chavez
Best of luck Jr and Senior, Drugs are no Joke!