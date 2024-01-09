Former unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. is recovering from surgery to his right eye to remove a cataract.
Spence stated on Instagram, “Had to get cataract surgery. It’s been past due. Sh*t was covering my eye…why you think I got hit with so many jabs ‘n hooks? Still a great performance by bro.”
The surgery obviously throws a wrench into Spence’s contractually mandated rematch with Terence Crawford.
That’s not an excuse. If they fight again, result would be the same
I maybe wrong but I think Spence’s body might be trying to tell him something. If he needs to fight again though I wish he would fight someone other then Crawford. At least for now.
I genuinely believe Spence is finished as a world-class fighter. The decline (in Spence) I witnessed in the Crawford fight was alarming. Will never forget the performance he produced against Brook.
Sadly that eye is going to be the main target in future fights. Get well champ
Exactly, posting this could backfire in a competitive fight.
Cataract surgery isn’t a huge deal. It’s a fairly benign procedure. In a few months, he’ll be 100%. Target it all you want, it’s not going to react different than anyone else’s eye.
sound more like an excuse, but Errol get well and prove me wrong in a rematch. I lost a $100 by betting on u
Do you think he cares that you lost $100? If you put the house on the line then you could bring it up but $100 is not a huge sacrifice to be posting here.
Regardless of this and I don’t want to take credit out of crawford but when he beat Spencer, Spencer wasn’t the same after the car accident
Sure seemed like the same guy when he beat the breaks off of D swift and Ugas.
Absolute bullsh-t as cataract surgery is one of the most routine procedures and usually doesn’t take more than fifteen minutes to remove it with a post-op care that requires eyedrops for a month or so. I’ve been through it twice, one for each eye, and it’s nothing. Spence’s vision was probably a bit cloudier than usual but that’s not the reason he got pasted by all those punches. It’s because Crawford is a better, more complete fighter ; case closed.
He needs to keep Bud’s name out of his (expletive) mouth or he is going to be dealt another 1 sided beating which he sure doesn’t need at this stage of his career
Alright Will Smith lol
I sensed his comments about losing because of a cataract was a joke. I think the sarcasm gets missed.
Maybe this will lead to Crawford staying at Welter and fighting Ennis.
The guy Spence is in the same area of his career like Julian Jackson when he lost to Quincy Taylor. Had a torn rotator cuff. Jackson had just had a surgery for a detached retina when he fought Herol Graham in Spain. Spence has eye problems in both eyes (2 eye surgeries in 2.5 years); he is almost 34. And Crawford is willing to beat up on him again for a payday. By the time Spence is ready for the rematch in late 2024, Crawford will be 37.
Terence Crawford going to 154 is a maybe, it would make more sense for him (Crawford) to fight Josh Kelly and/or Tim Tszyu at 154. Vergil Ortiz can fight Jermell Charlo.
Spence should just go up to 160 if he really wants to fight anymore.
Spence is bigger than that.
WE DON’T WANT TO SEE A REMATCH!
Tom, Why does it make sense for Crawford to fight Josh Kelly, who got dominated by Teo, and hasn’t fought north of 140 lbs? Tszyu, yes, if he goes to 154lb.
Dammmmmmmmmmm Errol looking like a member of the Fat Boys, dog got to be like 180-190 easy. It’s all good everyone knew he was overweight beaten small dudes and getting paid well to cut the weight.