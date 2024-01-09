Former unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. is recovering from surgery to his right eye to remove a cataract.

Spence stated on Instagram, “Had to get cataract surgery. It’s been past due. Sh*t was covering my eye…why you think I got hit with so many jabs ‘n hooks? Still a great performance by bro.”

The surgery obviously throws a wrench into Spence’s contractually mandated rematch with Terence Crawford.