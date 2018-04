WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua says he would rather speak to WBC champion Deontay Wilder and former champ Tyson Fury face-to-face instead trash talking through the media. “When you’re a fighter you can’t let certain things slide,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

Ironically, Wilder stated the reason he didn’t attend the recent Joshua-Parker fight was Joshua refused to go face-to-face with him and even barred him from entering the ring after the fight.