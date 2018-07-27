WBA/IBF/WBO world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (21-0, 20 KOs) has signed a new promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing. The new deal will see the undefeated boxer fight on Sky Sports Box Office for at least another three years, starting with his unification blockbuster with Russian powerhouse Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium on September 22.

“When I decided to become a professional boxer I felt the boxing market was stagnated and in need of new energy, both Matchroom and Sky have backed me and have given me opportunity after opportunity and I will always deliver,” said Joshua. “They’ve worked very hard to give me a platform to showcase my skills and tell my story. So choosing to renew our deal was always a matter of when not if. We have created history together and we are dedicated to keeping the UK scene in high demand for all boxers and boxing fans, but for me personally, the journey is nowhere near finished yet.”