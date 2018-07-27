By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

A clash between top-rated light flyweights Randy Petalcorin and Felix Alvarado for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) 108lb world title could be headed to Australia.

“I will try bring the vacant IBF title to Melbourne, Australia,”said promoter Peter Maniatis. “It’s a great 50/50 fight. Both Alvarado and Petalcorin have power and both box very smart and set up attacks well with great boxing records.”

Randy is currently training at Sanman Gym with co-manager Jim Managquil.

“Randy’s strength is he’s a very fast and sharp boxer with power in both hands. Petalcorin is also a southpaw and uses the angles very well. We think Randy is ready with over 30 professional bouts and the fact Randy was the WBA interim world champion four years ago at 22 years of age makes him a seasoned boxer. Of course, Randy is 100% ready and focused. He has fought in Melbourne four times since 2013 so he’s familiar with Melbourne,” added Maniatis.

“Both Alvarado and Petalcorin are the most avoided boxers in the light flyweight division. I rate Alvarado very high,” he concluded.