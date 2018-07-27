The World Boxing Super Series super middleweight final between George Groves and Callum Smith will take place on September 28 at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

George Groves: “Smith is a good fighter but I believe I am the best super middleweight on the planet. I’m world champion, number one in the division and am now looking forward to putting on a show in Jeddah and winning the Ali Trophy.”

Callum Smith: “It has been a long time since my semi-final win over Holzken. But the most important thing to me is that my opponent is George Groves. It means that by the end of September I have the chance to be the WBA champion and the number one super middleweight in the world. I believe I will do it!”

Ticket details are currently being finalized.