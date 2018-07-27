The Boxeo TELEMUNDO Ford summer series continues on tonight with a light flyweight civil war. World ranked and former world title challenger Saul ‘Baby’ Juarez (24-8-1, 13 KOs) faces countryman and veteran Mario ‘Mayonesas’ Andrade (13-7-5, 3 KOs).



The site of the event will be the Blackberry Auditorium in Mexico City, Mexico and presented by All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Producciones Deportivas. The ten round main event will see the WBC Latin light flyweight title at stake. Each fighter is from Mexico city so a lot of personal pride will be on the line as they exchange leather in front of their fellow locals.

What would you say is your preferred style of fighting?

I would describe my style as a technical boxer. However, for this fight I am going to be very aggressive. I am looking for the knockout. I think this fight is going to go some rounds for sure but I am going to pressure him until I get the stoppage.

Do you feel physically you will be the puncher in this fight even though that is not your preferred style of fighting?

I have the higher knockout percentage but that does not necessarily mean I am the stronger fighter. This will be determined the night of the fight but I am looking to pressure him until I get that KO.

How do you feel about your second consecutive outing on Telemundo?

I am very much looking forward to it. It is another opportunity for me to perform in front of the viewers and show that I am ready to contend again for a world title.

How do you feel your experience from your world title fight will come into play tonight?

Knowing that I have been in the big fight gives me a lot of confidence. I have also fought and beat some legitimate names in the division. Those experiences are also very helpful. Andrade has had his successes as well so I cannot be overconfident.

Does it make the fight more special for you that each of you are both from the same city?

I think each of us are going to have our share of supporters tonight. I think the emotion of it being a city showdown will lead to a very exciting fight.

What kind of fight do you expect from Andrade tonight?

I expect the very best from Andrade. This is a huge opportunity for him as well to get into world title contention. It is up to me to meet his challenge.

6 More fights are scheduled, doors open 7:30 PM with the first bell at 8:00 PM. Tickets are already on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.mxor at the Auditorio Blackberry Tlaxcala 160, Hipódromo Condesa, Mexico City. Telemundo Network will televise the main event live at 11:35 PM. The show is being presented by All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Producciones Deportivas.