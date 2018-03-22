Joshua: Relaxed, Reduced in Size and Ready

By Rob Hough

Anthony Joshua, 28, was in a jovial mood Wednesday as he shared some thoughts on Wednesday, 10 days ahead of his fight with WBO champ Joseph Parker. The fight will be shown live on Showtime at 5 pm ET on Saturday March 31 from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

“Looking at Joseph Parker, you’ve got to look at how he boxes on the front foot and on the back foot. When he’s on the front, he finds it difficult to land combinations. When he’s on the back foot, he’s performed better.”

“We’re still in preparation, but so far so good. This is the first time I’m manned up with my trainer and said, “This is what I think is working and this is what isn’t. Can we make some changes?”

“I’m looking to slim down for this fight, to (238, 239) pounds. This isn’t Weight Watchers; nobody should go into camp focused on weight, but you do have to focus on the type of fight and fighter you’re facing.”

“I’m focusing on everything. Some people seem to think that what you need is a good right hand and a good chin, like we might has well go to a club in England or America and find the biggest ugliest guy we can and he’ll be the heavyweight champion. “To be a great champion you need to work on the full game: footwork, perfecting the jab. I’m talking about everything.”